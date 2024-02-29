CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 644 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 104.8% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,700,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 509,940 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,774,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,810. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $259.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

