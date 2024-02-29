CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 98.5% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 53,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 35.3% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,543 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 121.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,191 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $556.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $592.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.94. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.00 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

