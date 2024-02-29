CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Capital World Investors lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after buying an additional 3,756,228 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,989,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,702,000 after buying an additional 1,095,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after buying an additional 934,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

