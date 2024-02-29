CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $178.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $286.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

