CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.59.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

