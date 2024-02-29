CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VUG opened at $339.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $341.89. The company has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

