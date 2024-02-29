CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,252 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $329.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $333.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

