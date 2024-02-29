CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Natixis acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $379.86 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Moody's Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

