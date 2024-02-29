CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,416,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after acquiring an additional 496,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $178.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $179.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.78 and a 200-day moving average of $164.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

