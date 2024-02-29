CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

