CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 546 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 214,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 109,443 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 380,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 478,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

