CyberConnect (CYBER) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $175.98 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for about $8.93 or 0.00014179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CyberConnect has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $175.98 million and $62.32 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,704,700 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyberconnect.me. CyberConnect’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 19,704,700 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 8.77182938 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $57,406,484.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

