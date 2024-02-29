DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $179.00 price objective on the stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.96.

NYSE:EL opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.77. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

