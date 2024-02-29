Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

About Daimler Truck

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.