Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 1,581.3% in February

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 1,581.3% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dalrada Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS DFCO opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Dalrada Financial has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

