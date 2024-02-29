DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5,742.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $530,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 270.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in DaVita by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DaVita by 382.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.56. The company had a trading volume of 172,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $128.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVA

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.