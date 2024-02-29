Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,250,000 after purchasing an additional 769,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,729,304.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $49,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,729,304.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,781 shares of company stock worth $562,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

