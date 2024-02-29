Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 386,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 421,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $40,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,748.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,729,304.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,781 shares of company stock valued at $562,860 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

