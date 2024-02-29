Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $63-65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.95 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DH opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

