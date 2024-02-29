Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.0 million-$269.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.6 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.40 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 314,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,424. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,752,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 631,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 580,750 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,723,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.