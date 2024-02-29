Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.31. 2,821,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $94.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

