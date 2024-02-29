Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 146.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DNLI. Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DNLI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. 149,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,261. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after buying an additional 113,428 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after buying an additional 288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

