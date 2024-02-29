DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after buying an additional 1,998,012 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

