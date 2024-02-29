dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Tops $31.94 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.94 million and $366,644.70 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00130995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007007 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,104,293 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99600697 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $136,893.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.