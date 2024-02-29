Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 41,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,447. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

