Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIN. Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,234,000 after acquiring an additional 64,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

