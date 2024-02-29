Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 219 ($2.78) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 188 ($2.38). Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 191.83 ($2.43).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Shares of DLG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 201.20 ($2.55). 3,430,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.74. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,237.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.60 ($2.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

