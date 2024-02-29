Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 219 ($2.78) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 188 ($2.38). Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 191.83 ($2.43).
Read Our Latest Research Report on Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Line Insurance Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.