DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research firms have commented on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of DocGo stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 1,184,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. DocGo has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $441.58 million, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DocGo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

