Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.24-3.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.53-3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.240-3.320 EPS.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.75.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

