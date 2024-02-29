DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Position Lowered by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,368 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $122.44 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $548,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,738 shares in the company, valued at $45,509,200.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 474,584 shares of company stock worth $49,171,330. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

