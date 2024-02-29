DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $45.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.37.

NYSE:DV traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.10. 2,571,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,236. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

