DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 2,259,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,424,128 shares.The stock last traded at $33.60 and had previously closed at $39.24.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,742,000 after buying an additional 362,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after buying an additional 2,017,687 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after buying an additional 1,045,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,343,000 after buying an additional 301,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 14.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

