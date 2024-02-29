Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.30.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $27.93 on Monday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

