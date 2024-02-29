Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in February

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS TAKOF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

