Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in February

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance
OTCMKTS TAKOF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Drone Delivery Canada
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What is Put Option Volume?
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.