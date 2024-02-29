Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given New $282.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $217.00 to $282.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DUOL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $195.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.74 and a 200-day moving average of $183.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -724.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $101.27 and a 12 month high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $9,149,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,489,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $9,149,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,489,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,990,740. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,529,000 after acquiring an additional 213,552 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,239,000 after buying an additional 129,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,061,000 after buying an additional 303,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,933,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

