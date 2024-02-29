Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $243.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

DUOL opened at $195.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -724.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.36. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $101.27 and a 52 week high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $3,723,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,276.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,990,740. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

