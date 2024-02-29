Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.00

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 382515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

DYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 154,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $3,842,102.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,698,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,540,580.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 154,674 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $3,842,102.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,698,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,540,580.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,071,843 shares of company stock worth $47,297,799. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

