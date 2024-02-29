Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.140-1.160 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.14-$1.16 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DEA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 108,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,311. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 557.92%.

Insider Activity at Easterly Government Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

