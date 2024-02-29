eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

