ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ECP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from ECP Emerging Growth’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
ECP Emerging Growth Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 53.74 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
About ECP Emerging Growth
