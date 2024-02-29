Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.60.

EIX opened at $67.85 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

