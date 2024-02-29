Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

