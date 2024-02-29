Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Sells $267,911.38 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Edwards Lifesciences
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.