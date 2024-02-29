Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company has a market cap of C$8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. Eguana Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

