Element Fleet Management Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$22.65 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

