Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of EFN opened at C$22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.04.

Insider Transactions at Element Fleet Management

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.57.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Articles

