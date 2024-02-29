Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Shares of EFN opened at C$22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.04.
In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
