EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.00-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5-14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.60 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.000-15.000 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 10.1 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $305.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $307.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.35.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.