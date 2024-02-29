Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EPD opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.