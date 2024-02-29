Entravision Communications (EVC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th.

EVC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 46,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.28 million, a PE ratio of 385.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

