Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.250-0.000 EPS.

NVRI stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. Enviri has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $637.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

